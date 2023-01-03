Qianjiang Motors is a name you may be familiar with. The Chinese motorcycle manufacturing giant has been cooking up a storm in the global industry in recent years through a number of its in-house brands. Monikers like Benelli and QJ Motor have established a strong presence in the global market, and so too has Keeway, a brand that has Hungarian roots, but is owned and operated by Qianjiang.

Now, all this is significant because Qianjiang has recently unveiled a premium subsidiary in the form of MBP. The brand recently showcased what it has to offer for the European market at EICMA 2022. This time around, the brand has the Asian market—India, in particular—in its crosshairs, as it plans to enter the market with the M502N naked bike in 2023.

The Chinese manufacturer's arrival into India will be officially announced by the Adishwar Auto Ride India company during the Auto Expo 2023, which is slated to take place from January 12 to 15, 2023. After Benelli, Keeway, Zontes, Moto Morini, and QJ Motor, this will be the Adishwar group's sixth brand to be presented in India. MBP, which stands for Moto Bologna Passione, is an Italian-born company with a Chinese base of operations. Despite having a wide range of products available outside of India, the business will primarily focus on the M502N naked street bike for the Indian market.

Naturally, depending on how the M502N will be received, chances are we could soon be seeing more models from MBP—such as the T1002V adventure bike showcased in EICMA—on Indian roads very soon. The M502N, on the other hand, is propelled by a 500cc parallel-twin engine that generates about 55 horsepower. It receives high-end parts including Pirelli Angel GT tires, J.Juan brakes, and KYB suspension.

Full-LED lighting, a 4.2-inch full-color TFT screen, and dual-channel ABS are among the technological characteristics of the M502N. The motorbike has an aggressive stance, a low-slung headlight, a sculpted tank with robust extensions, and a sharp upswept tail section. Adishwar Group, which distributes six brands in the country, will have a wide range of other products on show at the Auto Expo in addition to launching MBP in India. Be sure to stay tuned for more on the new releases during the 2023 Auto Expo.