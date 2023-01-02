Copycat motorcycles run rampant in China. Looking for a knockoff Ducati Scrambler? The Lifan Hunter 125 answers the call. Can’t afford a Harley-Davidson Sportster S? Motofino’s Streetboy V-Maxter 300 looks like a suitable alternative. Just when we thought the design theft couldn’t get any more blatant, Jiajue rolls out its CN 800 Zhen and CNR 800 Rui.

The naked bike and sportbike duo liberally “borrow” from Honda’s CB650R and CBR650R (respectively) models. While images of the CNR 800 Rui aren’t as abundant, the CN 800 Zhen photos illustrate the similarities between Big Red’s middleweight roadster and Jiajue’s imitation. From the sculpted tail unit to the round LED headlight, the CN looks every bit the neo-retro part.

Honda CB650R Jiajue CN 800 Zhen

The resemblance doesn’t stop with the bodywork either. Jiajue goes as far as adopting the same gold-colored fork, underbelly exhaust system, and wheelset pattern as the CB650R. While the CN 800 Zhen favors KYB suspension over Team Red’s Showa units, both models spring for Nissin calipers. Jiajue even offers dual-channel ABS to meet today’s middleweight class standards.

The Chinese OEM doesn’t solely rely on mimicry, though. The CN 800 Zhen and CNR 800 Rui may house an engine heavily based on Honda’s 650cc inline-four format, but the Jiajue engineers pump extra life into the mill in the form of additional displacement and power. Both the Zhen and Rui champion a 796cc four-cylinder engine responsible for 117 horsepower and 68.6 lb-ft of torque. By comparison, Honda’s 649cc inline-four whips up 87 ponies and 42.4 lb-ft of torque.

Jiajue even spruces up the user experience with a TFT dash while the Honda’s 650 family clings to its long-in-the-tooth LCD panel. Industry insiders believe that the Chinese firm will price the CN 800 Zhen and CNR 800 Rui between CN¥30,000 (~$4,350 USD) and CN¥40,000 (~$5,800 USD) when the two models hit the market.

Should Jiajue offer its latest naked bike and sportbike outside of China, it would easily undercut the CB650R and CBR650R in Europe, Asia, and North America. However, the company has provided no indication that it plans to distribute its new 800cc platform globally.