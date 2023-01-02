Brand New Fantic Electric Scooter To Hit The Market In February 2023

Italian two-wheeler manufacturer Fantic is well-know for its off-road and enduro machines, as well as its Caballero scrambler range. The Venetian brand unveiled quite a number of exciting new models at EICMA 2022, wherein the Caballero 700, powered by the famous Yamaha CP2 parallel-twin engine, first made its appearance.

In the midst of the performance-oriented models in Fantic's lineup, the brand also has an eye to the future of practical urban mobility with its electric model range. Alongside the Caballero 700, the brand also pulled the covers off the Issimo 45 moped and the TX 2 scooter. Additionally, the brand also launched a simple urban scoooter simply called the Electric, and it's set to hit showroom floors by February, 2023.

The Fantic Electric's styling is similar to that of the Issimo, but dials things down a bit in terms of flashiness. Nevertheless, on display is the exposed aluminum frame, and the scooter rolls on 16-inch wheels, making for a smoother, more compliant ride across varying road surfaces. Even better, it packs front and rear disc brakes for confidence-inspiring stops. This results in a scooter that can be ridden both in and out of town—through pavement, cobblestones, and even light gravel.

On the performance side of the equation, the Fantic Electric sources its motor from Dell'Orto, with a 3-kilowatt motor sending power to the rear wheel via a chain final drive. Max output is rated at around four horsepower, so the scooter delivers power in a similar fashion as that of a 50cc moped. The result is an L1 and L3 compliant scooter that can be driven by A1 or B license holders. While we're on the topic of performance, it's worth mentioning that the Electric gets a 2.2-kilowatt-hour battery pack which can be doubled to a 4.4-kilowatt-hour capacity as an optional extra. With full options, you're looking at a range of 62 miles.

Other features include a whole suite of techie gadgets such as keyless ignition, a USB charger, and underseat storage compartment. For those looking to get the most utility out of the scooter, a top case is available as an option. Last but not least, the Fantic Electric gets Bluetooth connectivity via a five-inch display which also doubles as the instrument cluster.

Fantic is offering the Electric in a wide selection of vibrant colors, with a list price of 3,990 Euros for the L1 version. It's expected to hit showrooms by February 2023. Meanwhile, pricing for the L3 version has yet to be announced, although sources suggest that the scooter will hit the market in May, 2023.