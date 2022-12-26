Spanish Automaker SEAT Launches Beginner-Friendly Mo 50 E-Scooter

Across Europe, electric scooters are proving to be the next big thing when it comes to personal mobility. With a lot of people downsizing, more and more folks are going green by taking electric bicycles, scooters, and small motorbikes instead of their cars. Indeed, with the development of battery tech, electric two-wheelers are more dependable than ever, and it's just a matter of time until electric two wheelers become the norm.

An example of this comes from Spanish auto manufacturer SEAT. You may be familiar with the brand's cars, with some of them even competing in global motorsports such as the World Touring Car Championship (WTCC). The brand recently delved into the e-mobility business with its Mo 125 electric scooter in EICMA 2022. Designed as a beginner-friendly, capable commuter, the brand has lowered the barriers to entry even further by presenting the Mo 50, an electric scooter equivalent to that of a 50cc gas-powered machine. This means that the Mo 50 can be ridden by folks as young as 14 years old.

The Spanish automaker was able to develop the Mo 50 by adopting most of the S01's features thanks to a relationship with Silence. The former will have a replaceable 5.6 kWh battery, a 4 kW nominal motor, and a 7.3 kW (about 9.7 horsepower) peak motor. On a single charge, this will give a range of 172 kilometers (108 miles). There should be a choice between three driving modes: City, Sport, and Eco.

Regarding its underpinnings, the SEAT scooter has a preload-adjustable mono-shock at the back and a standard telescopic fork up front. On either end, vented discs are used for braking. A useful feature is a storage area under the SEAT that can hold up to two helmets. Barcelona Gray and Tarifa Blue will be the two colors offered for the SEAT Mo 50. The scooter's pricing has not yet been disclosed, but it should be offered starting in the first half of 2023.