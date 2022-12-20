The saying goes ‘the fastest riders use the most brakes’. Whether overtaking in a heavy braking zone or pulling the bike back to the apex, consistency, feel, and power impact all riders’ braking performance. It all begins where the pads meet the discs and Galfer’s new Racing G1310 pads and Floatech discs offer a new level of reliability and performance.

Celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2022, the Spanish brakes specialist releases its latest pad compound and rotors for both competitive closed course use and on-road sportbikes and naked bikes. Galfer developed and tested the G1310 pad with soon-to-be Moto2 rider Dennis Foggia, Evan Bros Yamaha World Supersport rider Lorenzo Baldassarri, and former 250cc Grand Prix champion Marco Melandri.

With the help of such world-class riders, Galfer was able to fine-tune the G1310’s friction coefficient while maintaining high stability and consistent feel at high temps. Even with heat building within the braking system over the course of a race, the sintered pads ensure progressive and accurate feedback at the lever while minimizing wear to the brake disc.

When paired with Galfer’s Floatech discs, the G1310s offer the maximum braking performance as a result of the rotor’s lower weight and its alignment with the brake pads. Compared to the stock pads and rotors found on today’s sportbikes and nakeds, the G1310 and Floatech tandem pair additional adjustability with a strong initial bite.

Galfer also offers the G1310 pads in a new eco-friendly packaging that helps the brand eliminate plastics while maintaining a premium look. The high-performance pads cost €125 (~$135 USD) + VAT for a set of 2 pads and €145 ($155 USD) + VAT for a set of 4 pads. Unfortunately, Galfer hasn’t released the prices for its Floatech discs just yet.