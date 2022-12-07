Brembo Presents The New 19 RCS Corsa Corta RR Master Cylinder

Brembo has long set the standard when it comes to performance-oriented brakes. Adorning the best of the best high-performance supersports such as the Aprilia RSV4 Factory, Ducati Panigale V4 S, and BMW S 1000 RR, Brembo’s brakes have race-proven performance, and offer street riders and track enthusiasts alike with unparalleled braking performance.

Apart from being fitted as stock components in most high-end sportbikes, Brembo also offers upgraded braking systems for the most die-hard of racers. For the 2023 model year, it debuted the new 19 RCS Corsa Corta RR. You know what they say, when it has two R’s in it, it surely means business. This is especially the case with Brembo’s newest master cylinder. With the 19 RCS Corsa Corta RR, Brembo takes the best of its street-oriented tech and sprinkles in some features taken directly from racing machines. For instance, it has a hard oxidized titanium gray finish that gives the pump body added wear resistance.

Apart from that, the float and gaskets used in the master cylinder are the same ones used in MotoGP, so you can be sure that they’re capable of withstanding the highest braking pressures for prolonged periods of time, be it on the track or the street. The ergonomic adjustability on the new Corsa Corta RR is also second-to-none, with three selectable settings that allow you to tailor the brakes’ biting point, lever distance, and progressiveness.

Brembo calls these settings “maps,” as you would the ECU settings of a sportbike. With three different settings, the physical mounting point of the lever is altered so as to deliver varying degrees of brake feel. In Normal mode, a pull of the lever returns gradual braking feedback, allowing you to ride smoothly in the city. Once you switch it to Sport mode, the initial biting point is shortened, resulting in a more aggressive bite. Last but not least, Race mode provides the shortest distance between the lever and the master cylinder, resulting in instantaneous braking response and the sharpest bite right at the very tip of the brake lever’s travel.

In the new 19 RCS Corsa Corta RR, Brembo’s tried and tested Ratio Click System (RCS) can also provide more adjustment by shortening or lengthening the master cylinder translating in either a more abrupt or gradual brake feel. Of course, the brake lever’s distance from the handlebar grips can also be adjusted. The new Brembo Corsa Corta RR is expected to make its way to the market via Brembo’s official website by 2023.