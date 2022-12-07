At EICMA 2022, Kymco gave us a glimpse into its future—both near and distant. On the one hand, its electric concept bikes the RevoNEX and SuperNEX dazzled attendees with their radical styling and impressive performance, signifying that there is indeed an electric future for performance-oriented two-wheelers. On the other hand, Kymco also showcased its upcoming models for the 2023 model year.

One of the most interesting models to come out of the Taiwanese manufacturer’s assembly has to be the CV3. Kymco has always been known for pushing the envelope in the maxi-scooter world, and the CV3 goes beyond anything we’ve ever seen before. For starters, it’s a tilting three-wheeler with incredibly sharp styling which makes it look like an otherworldly machine. It sports a split LED headlight upfront, and a large windscreen hinting at its long-distance touring capabilities. Out back, the proportions are generous with lots of space for a pillion. There are even backrests for both the rider and passenger.

As for the technology that’s gone into the CV3’s sophisticated front end, it looks very similar to what we see in Yamaha’s Niken, with quad front forks—two on either side—and two 13-inch wheels, each of which equipped with its own disc brake. Meanwhile, the rear wheel drives the three-wheeler, and it’s a bit bigger measuring at 15 inches. Three wheelers of this nature tend to boast a lot more front grip thanks to the two front wheels, and therefore provide more confidence and stability whilst cornering, at the expense of agility and in-city usability.

As for performance, we’re looking at a powerplant similar to what we find in Kymco’s biggest maxi-scooter, the AK550. The CV3 is packing a 550cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, parallel-twin engine with a maximum output of 51 horsepower and 35 lb-ft of torque. As with most scooters, it gets a CVT, which means you can expect quite a bit of driveline loss in terms of performance. On the technology side of things, the CV3 is equipped with a six-inch, full-color TFT display complete with cruise control, keyless ignition, and heated grips.

Initially launched in the U.K., the Kymco CV3 carries a price tag of £11,999, or approximately $14,550—definitely priced at the premium segment. The scooter is expected to make its way to other parts of Europe, and maybe even Asia, early on in 2023.