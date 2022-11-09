We feared the worst for Yamaha’s Niken GT over the past two years. After the 2021 MT-09 debuted with Iwata’s Euro 5-compliant 890cc CP3, the manufacturer plunked the same inline-triple into the XSR900 retro roadster and Tracer 9 GT tourer. Throughout that period, Team Blue’s three-wheeler didn’t receive the same attention. That all changes with the 2023 Yamaha Niken GT.

The model returns with the same 890cc triple underpinning the bLU cRU’s heavy middleweight range. In the Niken GT, Yamaha claims the CP3 delivers enhanced acceleration and improved control at low revs despite the engine retaining its 78mm bore, 62.1mm stroke, and 11.5:1 compression ratio. Thanks to a new intake system and exhaust, the Niken achieves Euro 5 compliance for the first time in the model’s short history.

To accommodate the made-over mill, Team Blue engineers shifted the unit five degrees forward and redesigned the main frame sections. New rear suspension levers and a finely-tuned shock provide a smoother ride without upsetting the agile nature of Yamaha’s Leaning Multi-Wheel (LMW) technology.

Gallery: 2023 Yamaha Niken GT

13 Photos

A new electronics suite also accompanies the revised CP3 engine. The Niken GT’s seven-inch TFT display features three different themes (Street, Sport, and Tour) catering to the rider’s moods and uses. The system offers USB, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity, while Garmin navigation ensures travelers never lose their way.

Heated grips along with a dash-mounted USB-A socket and under-seat 12V socket accommodate all the creature comforts one could desire. On the safety front, multi-level traction control intervenes when necessary while three ride modes (Sport, Street, and Rain) tailor the power delivery to the occasion. Cruise control, a slipper clutch, and a bi-directional quickshifter round out the Niken GT’s tech features.

In the cockpit, a new windscreen system presents riders with 70mm of manual adjustment and the reshaped saddle minimizes reach to the ground. When it’s time to turn onto the turnpike, owners will rejoice over the rigid side cases and their 30-liter storage capacity.

The 2023 Yamaha Niken GT will roll into dealerships starting in February, 2023, but the firm hasn’t disclosed the model’s price tag at this point.