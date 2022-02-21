On November 2, 1952, Maffio Milesi opened the Galfer factory in Barcelona, Spain, to supply his main client, Fiat, with flexible brake shoes. For the two-wheeled market, the brand provides Mototrans (Ducati) and Motovespa with brake pads and clutch discs. Throughout the ‘50s and ‘60s, Galfer continues serving both segments, but by the ‘70s, the firm transitioned to specializing in motorcycle braking systems.

In the 1980s, Galfer introduces the first disc brake pads for motorcycles and achieves its first world title when Alex Crivillé won the 125cc crown in 1989. By 1992, Galfer expands to the U.S. and begins producing stainless steel brake discs. The firm’s signature wave disc comes along in the 2000s and Galfer extends into the cycling world soon after.

The latest-generation CUBIQ disc evolves that trademark wave rotor design in 2020, and Galfer recently dipped its toe into the electric bicycle market. With 95 world titles in motorcycling and cycling to its name, Galfer has supported racing greats like Alex Crivillé, Jorge Lorenzo, Marc Márquez, Maverick Viñales, Joan Mir, Toni Bou, and Laia Sanz.

Now, the Spanish company will celebrate its 70th anniversary in 2022 with a 12-part video series distributed on Galfer’s social media handles. Each episode will celebrate motorcycle and cycling racers with personal accounts of how Galfer products helped the rider achieve their goals.

In addition to the video series, the brand will open its Barcelona headquarters to the media for its bike product presentation on April 6-7, 2022. Galfer will then launch its road racing range the first week of June, 2022. At the same event, the firm will also reveal its top riders and ambassadors for the 2022 season.

The commemorative events will culminate in a final celebration at EICMA 2022, with Galfer bringing together riders, team managers, manufacturers, media outlets, and customers for the occasion. Throughout 2022, Galfer will also adopt a special logo and “Riding To The Future” slogan.