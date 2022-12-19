Italian motorcycle gear and equipment manufacturer Dainese is one of the most popular in the world, and for good reason. Not only has it been protecting the world’s greatest racers for decades now, it also has an extensive array of highly functional and reasonably priced rider equipment that’s suitable for all riders. Apart from jackets, gloves, and boots, the Italian brand also has a range of riding pants, with the newest of the bunch being the Ladakg 3L D-Dry.

Designed primarily for touring, the Ladakh 3L D-Dry pants are distinguished first and foremost by their subtle styling. Finished in a monochrome black, they’re easy to mix and match with all types of bikes and gear. Even better, they’re equipped with a lot of features, making them pretty much the only pair of pants you’ll need for all-weather riding.

Let’s start off with the most important part: protection. As with all Dainese gear, the Ladakh is certified PPE thanks to abrasion-resistant 600D Oxford polyester fabric combined with a fixed mesh lining. On top of that, the pants also get Level 2 Pro Armor protections and adjustable protectors at the knees. Pockets are also provided for standard hip protectors, although these need to be purchased separately.

Giving these pants their all-weather capability is a removable D-Dry membrane, which is a waterproof lining combined with a thermal interior. When the temps rise, however, vents can be opened on the thighs to allow air to flow through. Additionally, Dainese flexes its touring-focused chops with numerous adjustment elements, particularly at the waist and calves. A zipper at the back also allows you to secure the pants to compatible jackets, as well as Dainese suspenders.

As mentioned earlier, the Dainese Ladakh is sold in just one black colorway. It’s also available in a women’s specific version, equipped with similar styling and all the same features. It retails for 349.95 Euros, which makes out to around $370 USD.