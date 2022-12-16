Pirelli knows a thing or two about motorcycle race tires. The 150-year-old Italian brand has 121 years of tire manufacturing under its belt, experience that helped it become the sole supplier for both Formula One and the Superbike World Championship (WSBK). Pirelli proudly stands by its presence on the circuit, with slogans like “we sell what we race, we race what we sell” defining the brand’s identity.

Whether serving Grand Prix drivers or grassroots riders, Pirelli always puts its best rubber on the raceway.

“The Pirelli Diablo Superbike range, and all race compound tires, are developed alongside our professional riders in the World and National Championships before eventually making their way into the hands of local racers and everyday consumers,” explained Pirelli road race manager Oscar Solis. “This strategy allows Pirelli to continuously work on the development to ensure the latest technology is incorporated into the same tires available at local dealers.”

To bring the latest Pirelli slicks to today’s up-and-coming racers, Pirelli North America will continue its Pirelli Nation Road Race rider program in 2023. The company launched the initiative in 2022, and the positive feedback motivated Pirelli to ante up in the new year.

“It was a great introductory season for the #PirelliNation road race rider program, which saw our brand achieve tons of success,” added Solis.

All racers residing in the U.S. are eligible for the program, and the Pirelli team will designate several riders to receive discounted race-compound tires, services, and Pirelli team-branded gear. Given the fact that Pirelli offers three front compounds (SC1, SC2, and SC3) and five rear tire models (SCX, SC0, SC1, SC2, and SC3) that extra guidance can mean the difference between a mid-pack finish and a win.

“This road racing community program has allowed us to strengthen our relationship with racers across the nation and provide them with the education and knowledge necessary to choose the best tire for them to reach success,” concluded Solis.

In addition to tire consultations, participants will gain access to technical advice, the latest Pirelli product news, and opportunities to join national marketing events. Pirelli sure knows about racing tires, and under its guidance, many Stateside riders will learn a thing or two in 2023.