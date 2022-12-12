Eysing Teams Up With Pininfarina For This Unique Electric Motorbike

Electric scooters and motorcycles take all shapes and sizes. If before these electric-powered two-wheelers were seen as nothing more than soulless appliances meant to shuttle you from A to B in a boring way, this is clearly no longer the case. On one end of the spectrum, we have performance machines like those from Energica and Zero. Meanwhile, the other end of the spectrum is filled with stylish lifestyle machines.

The new Eysing PF40, a low-speed electric motorcycle designed in collaboration with legendary Italian design house Pininfarina, clearly falls into the latter. First of all, it’s technically categorized as a moped, although it doesn’t have physical pedals. As such, let’s just call it a low-speed electric motorcycle, and while its performance figures aren’t really anything to write home about, its styling certainly is. Nevertheless, it’s powered by a hub-mounted motor churning out 1.5 kilowatts, and comes in two versions with top speeds limited to 15.5 miles per hour and 28 miles per hour.

With the boring technical stuff out of the way, let’s talk about the bike’s styling. As mentioned earlier, the Eysing PF40 was designed in collaboration with legendary Italian design firm Pininfarina. It’s clear to see where this design comes into play, with the ultra elegant, retro-inspired designs making themselves the star of the show. On the front of the bike, it features a round headlight complete with a sleek cowl. The gauges are analog, which serve as a nod to machines of a time gone by.

Staying at the front of the bike, you’ll notice that it’s equipped with an old-school front suspension fork made out of slim metal tubes. Meanwhile, the rear end of the bike doesn’t get any suspension whatsoever. The PF40 rolls on multi-spoke alloy wheels which really tie up the sleek and retro-modern aesthetic nicely. What’s more is that the PF40 even features a faux fuel tank which doubles as a handy storage compartment for your daily essentials.

It goes without saying that a two-wheeler as uniquely styled as the Eysing PF40—and one by Pininfarina at that—isn’t exactly going to be a budget-friendly machine. Indeed, the PF40 carries a list price of 13,780 Euros, which at the time of writing corresponds to $14,607 USD. You’ll also need to make a 1,000-Euro booking deposit if you want to add this super unique two-wheeler to your collection.