Marc Marquez became an instructor for a day at Honda Racing’s Thanks Day held in Motegi, Japan on November 27, 2022. The Spaniard showed Formula One (F1) drivers like Max Verstappen from Red Bull, the details of his Honda RC213V.

Verstappen and Marquez have interacted with each other on occasion, a recent happening between the two included a two-for-one interview about each other on MotoGP’s YouTube channel posted a few days ago. Now, we get a behind-the-scenes look at what Marquez was up to while hanging out at the paddocks with his fellow Honda Racing colleagues in Japan last November 2022.

While talking to his fellow Honda racers, he gave them a little tour of his Honda RC213V, walking them through the controls, and even letting them sit on his bike. Racers like Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez, and Pierre Gasly were all there to attend the impromptu MotoGP racing clinic, even if it was just about a few basics here and there.

Marquez even tells Verstappen and Gasly to sit on his race bike for them to get the full experience. Now, wouldn’t it be something to see F1 drivers gear up and saddle up on a MotoGP while Marquez gives them a true master class on how to ride like one of the best? Now, that’s a video I’d like to see.

The Honda Racing Thanks Day was about celebrating the Japanese brand’s multiple racing efforts and its victories through the years, and it brought some of the biggest names in its roster to Japan in order to do so. The event was live-streamed for a full eight hours and forty-two minutes on Honda Racing’s YouTube channel, where racers and other guests were able to meet and even participate in a few exhibition races, the likes of which included go-kart racing.

After the festivities were through, Marquez even celebrated with a burnout on track right before the entire roster of Honda racers and athletes took to the track for one last parade lap.