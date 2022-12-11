Two champions talk about life at the top, conversing about the ups and down about competing in the most demanding motorsports disciplines in the world while being so young.

So Max Verstappen, the current Formula One (F1) champion, sat down with Marc Marquez for a round of questions. The pair talk about life at the top, their opinions about each other, and what it’s like to be a racer in their respective fields. Much respect was thrown around the room as the two racers were prompted to answer questions about what they thought about each other and their respective disciplines.

This isn't the first time that the two champions have gone on camera together for a special on MotoGP. Another video had them race go-karts way back when.

Verstappen has also stated that he loves watching MotoGP, and Marquez is fascinated by the amount of strategy and concentration that it takes for F1 drivers and their teams to win a race, and subsequently a championship.

The conversation even went to Marquez asking if Verstappen ever wanted to ride a motorcycle on the track which would be quite a piece of content for Red Bull, Honda, and also MotoGP, similar to what Valentino Rossi did with Lewis Hamilton a few years back, towing him on the track and with a YouTube video on the Sky Sports F1 YouTube channel.

It’s not totally impossible for MotoGP athletes to go four-wheeling later in their careers. Rossi made a similar jump when he retired, so could Marquez do something similar in the future? Personally, I’d like to see Marquez and Verstappen swap seats similar to what Rossi and Hamilton did. Considering that they are two champions who are quite early on in their years, it would make for an interesting video.

That’s not to take away from the video which is a definite must-watch if you’re both a fan of F1 and the GP. Check it out.