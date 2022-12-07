Even before it was officially revealed at EICMA 2022, it was already known that Suzuki was revamping its V-twin-powered range of middleweight bikes by doing away completely with the V-twin engine, and going for a more compact and economical parallel-twin engine, as all other manufacturers had done in the last. At last, when EICMA finally rolled around, we were introduced to the V-Strom 800DE and the GSX-8S adventure and naked bikes.

Instead of the iconic V-twin engine that had powered the V-Strom 650 and SV650 for more than two decades, Suzuki went for a completely new parallel-twin engine, following the formula of fellow Japanese manufacturer Yamaha, but upping the displacement ever so slightly. It seems that 270-degree crankshafts have become the norm in parallel-twin parlance, with most manufacturers, including some from China, developing parallel-twins with an uneven firing order. Indeed, this is the case with the new V-Strom 800DE. It’s bigger than Yamaha’s CP2, as it displaces 779 cubes. As such, it churns out more power at 84.3 ponies and 57.7 lb-ft of torque.

As for the bike’s underpinnings, well, you could say that Suzuki has stuck to tried and tested technology. The brand new engine is housed in a steel back on frame with a bolt-on steel subframe. The bike rolls on a 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel, exhibiting more off-road-capable DNA than its predecessor. Even better, Suzuki has equipped the new ‘Strom with a fully adjustable link-type monoshock from Showa, and a lightweight aluminum swingarm to reduce unsprung weight at the back. Meanwhile, the front suspension has been beefed up with inverted front forks, versus its predecessor’s standard telescopic units.

As for pricing, Suzuki already revealed the price point of the GSX-8S in Europe, particularly in France. The middleweight naked bike has been priced at a fair €8,899, which makes out to around $9,255 USD at current exchange rates. As for the Suzuki V-Strom 800DE, the Japanese manufacturer recently announced its price in the Italian market, at €11,750, or approximately $12,220 USD. Now, prices may vary depending on where in Europe you’re from, and even more so if and when Suzuki launches these bikes in other markets, however, these price points give us a good idea of how much these bikes will retail for in the global scheme of things.