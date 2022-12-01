KL Debuts The Duel 125 Beginner-Friendly Naked Streetfighter In Italy

Across the pond in Europe, small displacement motorcycles are growing steadily in popularity, as more young people swing their leg over a motorbike for the first time. There’s no denying that taking on the two-wheeled lifestyle presents itself with a lot of benefits both practically and for your well-being, and it’s nice to see that more and more manufacturers are broadening their offerings in the 125cc segment.

In Italy, for example, KL, a brand known for its affordable, beginner-friendly two-wheelers, has just released a sporty naked bike called the Duel 125. The brand was introduced in the Italian market under Pelpi International, the company responsible for the distribution of the likes of FB Mondial and Aeon all-terrain vehicles. KL also has the KXE 125 dual-sport and the Raticosa adventure bike in its lineup.

For the 2023 model-year, the Duel 125 will hit the European market, and go head-to-head with the variety of entry-level naked sportbikes in the market. Bikes of this category can be operated by folks as young as 16 years old, and with an A1 license or standard car license. Indeed, the Duel 125 can deceive bystanders with its sporty and aggressive looks. However, underneath its angular bodywork, it delivers the performance of a commuter scooter. Packing a 125cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine, it churns out 13 horsepower at 9,500 rpm, and 8 lb-ft of torque at 7,500 rpm.

On the feature front, we’re looking at premium components that are commonly found on naked bikes of this caliber. LED lights, a digital instrument cluster, and a two-step, two-up saddle give the bike a modern, edgy look. Meanwhile, the bike rolls on 17-inch wheels on both ends, with a 37-millimeter inverted front fork and preload-adjustable centrally mounted monoshock at the rear. The beginner-friendly naked bike comes to a stop with front and rear disc brakes which, instead of featuring ABS as standard, get CBS (combined braking system) similar to what you’ll find on a scooter.

KL’s Duel 125 has a very low seat height of 770 millimeters allowing all sorts of riders to swing a leg over it with ease and confidence. It’s also rather lightweight at just 142 kilograms, so learning the basics of riding around the city should be a breeze. As for price, once it goes on sale in Europe in 2023, the Duel 125 will carry a 3,190-Euro ($3,318) price tag.