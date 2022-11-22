Aidea Introduces The Ultra Practical AA-Wiz Electric Scooter

Japanese electric mobility company Aidea previously introduced the commercial-focused AA-Cargo three-wheeled scooter to cater to last-mile delivery services. While the three-wheeler continues to see success particularly in the food service industry, Aidea has branched out to a wider user base by taking the AA-Cargo platform and transforming it into a practical two-wheeled scooter.

It’s called the AA-Wiz, and just like the AA-Cargo, it was designed by Italian designer Claudio Zanchini with integrated luggage compartments on both front and back. The result is a futuristic electric scooter that’s super practical, and will surely make for an ideal companion in the urban setting. Underneath the stylish exterior lies the same electric powertrain found in the AA-Cargo. It consists of a rear hub-driven electric motor and a Moped type 1 lithium-ion battery pack with a capacity of 3.85 kWh.

Thanks to the AA-Wiz’s lighter weight construction, due to the fact that it forgoes a roof, and only rolls on two wheels, it has a longer range of 123 kilometers (77 miles) on a single charge, as opposed to the AA-Cargo’s 89 kilometers (56 miles).

Other notable features on the AA-Wiz include front and rear disc brakes, a 200V/100V charging system for home use, as well as an adaptor to make it compatible with electric car chargers. The scooter comes with full LED lights, a large digital LCD display, and a built in USB port to charge your devices. The AA-Wiz, just like the AA-Cargo, is manufactured and assembled at Aidea’s factory in the Kanagawa Prefecture south of Tokyo.

As for availability and pricing, Aidea is offering the AA-Wiz in three variants consisting of the Alpga, Beta, and Pro. The Alpha and Beta versions are priced at 528,000 Yen ($3,717 USD), while the more premium Pro version, complete with a front basket for added cargo space, retails for 539,000 Yen ($3,794). The new electric scooters are expected to hit the market in Spring 2023.