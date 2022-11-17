Electric bicycle brand Sondors took the electric motorcycle industry by storm when it announced the Metacycle in January, 2021. Promising highway speeds and a $5,000 price tag, the budget-conscious model made many electric naysayers reconsider their position. However, it hasn’t been smooth sailing for Sondors ever since.

The company reported production delays by September, 2021, with industry-wide supply chain issues and resource shortages pushing delivery dates back to Q4 2021. The holidays came and went, though, and no Metacycles hit the road. Lo and behold, the brand resurfaced in June, 2022, with word that it had received initial model shipments and would immediately ship the available units to customers.

Despite five months passing since that last update, Sondors just announced that the first Metacycle deliveries are currently heading out to U.S. customers. The Malibu, California-based firm estimates that all U.S. units will arrive by the end of 2022. Unfortunately, it hasn’t established a timeframe for European distribution.

In production form, the Metacycle houses an 8-kW (11-horsepower) permanent magnet hub motor that delivers 80 lb-ft of nominal torque. In short bursts, the powertrain can produce 14.5 kW (20 horsepower) and 120 lb-ft of torque. The standard Drive mode yields a 60-mph top speed while Sport mode bumps that number up to 80 mph (though, if it can only sustain that speed for short intervals).

Sondors claims that the 4-kWh Li-ion battery can reach up to 80 miles under ideal riding conditions but users should expect a range closer to 60 miles. Still, the city bike caters to beginners and experienced riders alike with a 31.5-inch seat height and a 300-pound curb weight. Hydraulic brakes prioritize the Metacycle’s safety, while key-fob operation presents riders with extra convenience.

Early adopters still enjoy the Metacycle’s $5,000 introductory price, but the updated model now carries a $6,500 MSRP. On the flip side, new customers can now pick from the new Arctic white and Supermassive black color schemes, even if they have to wait for Q1/Q2 2023 to receive the latest units.