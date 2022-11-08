CAKE kicks off EICMA 2022 with a brand-new off-road model—the Bukk. The Swedish manufacturer leverages data from its one-make race series, Cake World Race, to amplify the platform’s performance potential. Let’s take a look at how the Bukk bucks convention in more ways than one.

A 72V, 2.9 kWh lithium-ion battery sits at the core of the electric off-roader's extruded 6061 aluminum frame. A 16 kW (21.5-horsepower) motor makes the Bukk the fastest model in CAKE’s lineup, with its 100-km/h (62-mph) top speed outpacing the Kalk OR's 90-km/h (56-mph) peak. A 420 chain runs over a 12-tooth front sprocket and 72-tooth rear sprocket, delivering 420 Nm (320 lb-ft) of torque to the rear wheel.

CAKE doesn’t put forth the 40 Ah power pack’s mileage. Instead, the OEM claims the Bukk lasts three hours out on the trail. Riders can manage that range with three ride modes and three regenerative brake options. An hour and 40 minutes recharges the battery to 80 percent but it requires 2.5 hours to reach 100 percent.

To tackle tough terrain, a 43mm WP cone-valve air fork elevates the Bukk with 278 mm (10.9 inches) of travel, while an Öhlins S46 shock provides 297 mm (11.7 inches) of travel out back. A 38-inch seat height may not suit all riders, but the 13.8-inch ground clearance caters to dedicated dirt riders.

The electric enduro depends on a four-piston caliper and 260mm front rotor, and a two-piston caliper and 220mm rear disc to bring its 187-pound mass to a halt. The 19-inch front wheel wears a 70/100 MX tire while a 3.00-18 tire wraps the 18-inch rear hoop. GPS tracking helps riders navigate the track and trail. Additionally, online troubleshooting allows owners to diagnose issues as they arise.

Starting at €14,970 (~$14,880 USD), the Bukk comes in CAKE’s Race series yellow color scheme. The brand will only produce 50 units in the initial run and pre-orders are currently open.