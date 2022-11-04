The European market is a hotbed for the motorcycle industry, and Damon Motors is fully aware of that fact. To better serve its European customers, the electric motorcycle brand understands that it needs to uphold a presence on the Continent. Damon will do just that at EICMA 2022 by exhibiting its HyperFighter Colossus for the first time in Europe.

The supernaked bike is no stranger to trade shows. Damon debuted the model at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January. The HyperFighter’s aggressive design wasn’t the only “wow” factor either. With a claimed 200 horsepower, 147.5 lb-ft of torque, and 170-mph top speed, the naked impressed many electric naysayers.

Couple that with the HyperFighter’s 20 kWh battery and 146-mile range, and you have a true contender. Just like the brand’s flagship Hypersport sportbike, the CoPilot advanced warning system and electronically-adjustable Shift ergonomic system will set the bike apart from the naked crowd.

Despite that spec sheet victory lap, presenting the physical product can only bolster confidence among current customers and prospective buyers.

“As impressive as the HyperFighter Colossus looks in photos, seeing it in person is a gamechanger,” insisted Damon Motors co-founder and CEO Jay Giraud. “The HyperFighter Colossus is a motorcycle unlike any other and we’re beyond excited to head to Europe and show EICMA attendees that this bike definitely lives up to the hype.”

Damon’s exhibit won’t just be a feast for the eyes, however. HyperFighter Colossus designer Noemi Napolitano, Damon business development VP Riccardo Marchesin, and Damon Head of European Operations Dino Mariutti will attend the show as well.

“Europe is a key market for Damon’s expansion and appearing at EICMA will be a great opportunity for prospective riders to see our innovation up close and personal,” noted Mariutti. “We will also be available to answer any questions attendees may have about Damon’s motorcycles and share our vision for a smarter and safer motorcycling future.”

For those hoping to scope out the supernaked electric, Damon will display the HyperFighter in the Öhlins booth located in EICMA Hall 24’s Stand I71.