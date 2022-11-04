In Italy, things are picking up for the motorcycle industry. If September, 2022, posted lackluster sales figures versus the previous year, the opposite is true for October, and despite colder weather coming in, people are still buying new bikes as evidenced by the massive 26-percent growth versus the previous year.

As it would turn out, market demand for motorcycles has always been there. The reason for the sales slumps in previous months was the lack of supply brought about by several issues pertaining to semiconductors. Although not completely resolved, manufacturers are finding ways to work around the issues, and are gradually stocking up showrooms once again, at least in Italy. A total of 21,802 two-wheelers rolled off showroom floors in Italy for October 2022 alone, indicating a 25.95-percent increase.

Drilling down a little bit further, scooters continue to be the most popular segment of motorcycling, with a staggering 36 percent of the pie occupied by these small to mid-sized machines. In total, 12,326 new scooters were sold in Italy in October, 2022. Up next, standard motorcycles make up 17 percent of the total picture, with 7,938 new bikes sold. Mopeds, on the other hand, saw modest growth of 3.29 percent, with 1,538 new mopeds sold in Italy for October, 2022.

Looking at things from a month-to-date standpoint, it doesn't appear that the motorcycle industry in Italy has made any significant growth versus last year, however. As mentioned, supply chain issues as lingering effects from the global lockdown nearly two years ago seem to be to blame. Nevertheless, there wasn't a decline, and the Italian motorbike industry grew by 0.71 percent. What's interesting to note is the rapid growth of electric two-wheelers, which as of October, 2022, has seen impressive 56.37 percent growth versus the same ten-month period of 2021.

As for specific best-selling models, the scooter category is dominated by the Honda SH 125, Kymco Agility 125, and the Honda SH 150. Scooters of this variety have been popular for several years now, thanks to their low running costs, efficiency, and affordability. On the more performance-oriented side of things, bikes like the Benelli TRK 502, BMW R 1250 GS, and Yamaha Tenere 700 continue to be the top three, highlighting at the incessant demand for adventure bikes.