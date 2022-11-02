Yamaha Malaysia Adds Three New Colors For The Y16ZR

The Asian market is full of small-capacity commuter motorcycles the western world has never seen before. Nearly all of the Japanese big-four manufacturers have their own lineups of small-displacement motorbikes to cater to all sorts of budgets and lifestyles. Unsurprisingly, Yamaha has one of the biggest selections in the region. The Japanese manufacturer has come up with a smart way of maximizing its technology into a wide array of small bikes.

By using a single engine to power a variety of models, Yamaha is able to deliver impressive performance at an attractive price tag. Those of you reading this from the Asian market would already probably be familiar with what I’m talking about. Yamaha’s 155cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine has sparked a small bike revolution in the East, with models like the YZF-R15M, MT-15, XSR155, WR155R, Aerox, NMAX, and Tricity, all rocking this technologically advanced thumper. What’s more is that Yamaha continues expanding its model range by introducing new and updated models in different markets.

Take for example, the Y16ZR, also known as the Exciter in Thailand, and the Sniper in the Philippines, which has been updated in Malaysia. The Y16ZR, a sporty commuter motorbike that Yamaha Malaysia refers to as a "supermoped," has been redesigned by Hong Leong Yamaha Motor (HLYM), Yamaha's Malaysian arm, with three new color options. The colors Glacier White, Phantom Neon, and Flaming Silver are now available for the Y16ZR. In addition to the new color selections, HLYM reports that the model's price has climbed to RM11,118 ($2,344 USD) from RM10,888 ($2,296 USD) earlier.

According to HLYM, the price increase was anticipated because of the challenges affecting the global market, such as logistical issues, chip and semiconductor issues, and the unstable currency exchange. That said, the 155cc SOHC engine that drives the Yamaha R15M and MT-15 continues to power the Y16ZR. It can produce 10.4 ft-lbs of torque at 8,000 rpm and 17.7 horsepower at 9,500 rpm. It has a six-speed gearbox with a slipper and assist clutch. The kill switch button is located on the right side of the handlebar, as is typical of larger bikes, and the bike also has an LCD display that provides information on speed, RPM, and a gear indicator.