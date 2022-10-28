BMW’s highly-anticipated G 310 RR hit the Indian market in July, 2022. The small-capacity sportbike opened a new lane for the firm’s popular G 310 range, but BMW got a little help from its friend, Indian motorcycling giant TVS. Based on the TVS’s Apache RR 310 model, the new entry-level model attracts more riders to the Bavarian brand. According to BMW, the G 310 RR did just that.

After just three months on the market, the RR has amassed 2,200 pre-bookings. BMW also delivered 1,000 G 310 RR units in the past 100 days.

"As the third member of the BMW G 310 family, the first-ever BMW G 310 RR has achieved a stunning level of success in its segment,” stated BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah. The BMW G 310 RR is the sportiest and most desirable sports bike in the sub-500 class, a sure-shot winner just like its siblings. BMW Motorrad's astonishing performance in India is a testament that we understand the pulse of motorcycle enthusiasts.

"We answer every requirement with purpose-built, unparalleled products that have gained the affection and trust of the motorcycling community. BMW Motorrad will continue this unabated journey of growth on the back of robust demand, great service and most importantly, its spirit to never stop challenging.”

Despite that success, the OEM hasn’t announced the model outside of India. That doesn’t mean the fully-faired sportbike can’t hold its own in other markets. For context, the G 310 RR harnesses a liquid-cooled, 313cc single that claims 33.5 horsepower (at 9,700 rpm) and 20.1 lb-ft of torque (at 7,700 rpm).

The model also features a modern dual-beam LED headlight cluster, a snazzy vertically-oriented 5-inch TFT dash, Bluetooth connectivity, and four ride modes. BMW even decks out the budget-friendly model in an M-Performance-inspired Style Sport colorway.

We’re hopeful that this early success in India will encourage BMW to launch the G 310 RR in other territories. Especially with the G 310 GS and G 310 R remaining strong contributors in the BMW lineup, the new double-R variant could make even more waves on the global stage.