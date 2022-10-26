Here's What We Can Expect From Peugeot At EICMA 2022

Previously limited mainly to the French market, Peugeot Motocycles, yes, without the "R," has recently embarked on a global quest. The brand has setup shop in numerous countries outside of France—and even outside of Europe—with some of its models becoming available in Asia. Of course, in line with the company's mission for world expansion, it must also release some new models apart from its already established scooter portfolio.

If you're eager to see what Peugeot's got up its sleeve, chances are you won't need to wait much longer, as the brand is set to participate in EICMA 2022, the world's biggest motorcycle convention. Luckily, our friends over at Italian motorcycling website Motociclismo have a pretty good idea of what the French manufacturer has in store for us. Needless to say, it's pretty interesting, especially if you're a younger rider looking for a retro bike to start on, or if you're a scooter aficionado with comfort and efficiency in mind.

Let's kick things off with Peugeot's two-wheeled bread and butter—the scooter. It seems that at least two scooters will be on display at EICMA. The first is the adventure scooter that we talked about before. Updates on this have been far and few in between, but it seems that the time for its release has come, as more and more manufacturers have entered the adventure-scooter space. The second scooter is supposedly a maxi-scooter that shares a lot with the Pulsion 125 launched in the European market in 2022. That said, specifics haven't been revealed yet, but we can expect it to share a similar platform to that of the ADV scooter.

Another interesting to note is the launch of an electric two-wheeler aimed squarely at the entry-level market. Accoridng to Motociclismo, the electric two-wheeler will be equivalent to that of a 50cc gasoline-powered bike, and will be accessible to L1e license holders. Last but not least, we can also expect a standard motorcycle to be showcased by the French manufacturer. It's expected to come in both 125cc and 300cc variations, and sport neo-retro styling.

