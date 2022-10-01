Peugeot Motocycles is making its presence known in Italy once again. On October 1, 2022, the French brand will be beginning anew in Italy, under Giovanni Notarbartolo Furnari, the brand’s new managing director in the country.

The French brand is coming back in some countries and breaking new ground in others like the Philippines. Prior to the official relaunch, the Peugeot Motocycles were being brought in by local importers, however, now it's official, and the brand’s back in full force.

As for the brand’s objectives moving forward, Peugeot Motocycles is definitely getting a relaunch along with a renewal of its distribution network. Dealer presence will also be another factor that will be addressed to improve customer after-sales services.

Then, Italy will see a new lineup of scooters and a new motorcycle from the French marque. According to sources, an adventure scooter is in the works, similar to the value proposition that Honda has with its ADV 150 and X-ADV 750.

Translated from Italian, and taken from Motociclismo.it, Giovanni Notarbartolo Furnari stated that he is “thrilled by the idea of this new and exciting challenge,” and that he “[looks] forward to welcoming our customers to EICMA to introduce them to our new vehicles; this is a new beginning, unprecedented for the brand, a new chapter in its history and an opportunity for an extraordinary renewal of the presence of Peugeot Motocycles in the Italian and European market.”

As for the models that will make their way into the Italian market, the relaunch only included the Pulsion 125, a perfect entry-level scooter for beginners in Europe looking to get their first motorcycle (or “Motocycle” as Peugeot likes to call them). It’s likely that more 125cc bikes will launch in the near future. Now, if you want drama, perhaps the Peugeot Motocycles Django can cause a bit of commotion in Vespa’s home country if the French brand decides to bring it in.