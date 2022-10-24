The Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max Racing Moto3 Team is well-acquainted with the winner's circle. Owned by four-time 250cc Grand Prix champion and two-time Superbike World Champion (WSBK) titleholder Max Biaggi, the squad has winning in its DNA, but the outfit only peaked over the last two years.

In 2021, Romano Fennati finished fifth in the rider’s title standings. Ayuma Sasaki currently ranks fourth in the 2022 championship chase with a chance to springboard into third place at the last race of the season. Despite all that on-track success, off-track drama has contributed to the team’s dissolution at the end of the 2022 season.

Biaggi himself announced the news following a seminal one-two finish by Sterilgarda Husqvarna riders John McPhee and Ayuma Sasaki at the 2022 Malaysian Grand Prix.

“A wonderful double, after a very difficult period, in which it was necessary to make painful decisions,” admitted Biaggi.

Over the last few months, two separate scandals rocked the Max Racing Team. After two team data engineers impeded a rival rider from entering the track at the Aragon Grand Prix, Biaggi ultimately fired the guilty parties. Weeks later, the MotoGP Legend had to terminate yet another team member after footage of the mechanic’s abusive behavior surfaced.

All the while, Biaggi and Max Racing team manager Peter Oettl remained at odds over the future direction of the Husqvarna team. In the end, Oettl won the power struggle. With Biaggi taking his Sterilgarda sponsor along with him, the team will merge with Intact GP and receive Liqui Moly sponsorship.

“Valencia will represent the last race in Moto3 of the Max Racing Team,” Biaggi concluded. “I want to thank Sterilgarda Alimenti, which has always supported me, Husqvarna Motorcycles, KTM and all those who in recent years have contributed to achieving these results. My passion is inexhaustible and will always represent the engine of new goals with which to measure, already in 2023.”

All signs point to Biaggi landing at the RNF Aprilia MotoGP team in 2023. He could take a Technical Advisor or Rider’s Coach position, but if he brings a Sterilgarda Alimenti sponsorship along with him, that role could include additional responsibilities.