Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia ended the first half of the 2022 MotoGP season on a high note. After struggling through the first two Grands Prix of the year, Pecco settled into the Ducati’s Desmosedici GP22, capturing three race-wins in the process. His latest victory at the Dutch TT placed him 66 points behind rider championship leader Fabio Quartararo, but it seems like Pecco was a little too overindulgent with his victory celebrations.

In the early-morning hours of Tuesday, July 5, 2022, Spanish authorities responded to a car crash in Ibiza. Luckily, there were no other vehicles involved in the incident as the driver, Francesco Bagnaia, drove his SUV into a ditch. Police officers administered a breathalyzer test on-site and number 63 blew a 0.87 (g/l), which is well over Spain’s 0.5 g/l legal limit.

Soon after the incident, Pecco took to social media to apologize to the public.

“Last night I was in Ibiza with my friends for a party during this break from MotoGP. We celebrated and toasted together for my victory at the Dutch GP,” Bagnaia acknowledged in a Twitter post. “As I was leaving the disco at 3 am, I was facing a roundabout when I ended up with the front wheels in a ditch without involving other vehicles or people.

“However, the alcohol test carried out by the police found that the blood alcohol level was higher than what is allowed by Spanish law. I am sorry for what happened; I am practically a nondrinker, and it was a serious carelessness that should not have happened. I apologize to everyone, and I can assure you that I have learned my lesson. Never get behind the wheel after drinking alcohol. Thank you.”

Under Spanish law, Bagnaia will face a fine of between €301 ($305 USD) and €600 ($610 USD). He could also receive a six-point penalty on his license or a three-month driving suspension. Neither Ducati nor MotoGP organizing body Dorna has released statements addressing the incident yet, so there's no telling whether the 25-year-old rider will also incur series penalties when the racing resume.

The 2022 MotoGP season has been an up-and-down affair for Pecco Bagnaia. Hopefully, his latest mistake humbles the championship contender on and off the track.