It’s been one thing after another for Finland’s KymiRing circuit. After hosting Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki, Ducati, KTM, and Aprilia test riders in 2019, the track looked forward to holding the first Finnish Grand Prix since 1982 in 2020.

Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic eliminated that possibility for both the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Yet again, MotoGP was scheduled to break its 40-year Finnish absence with a round at the Kausala circuit on July 10, 2022. However, the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine forced FIM, IRTA, Dorna Sports, and KymiRing officials to postpone the event until 2023.

At least, that was the story on the surface. Aside from the fraught geopolitical situation in the region, other reports cited homologation work at the racecourse as another driving force behind the 2022 cancelation. The organizers pulled the plug on the Finnish round less than seven weeks before the July 10, 2022, race weekend.

At that point, the KymiRing still had to pave the paddock, access roads, and ambulance lanes. The timeline for those critical infrastructure projects extended as a result of the postponement, but it looks like the KymiRing is in worse condition following the canceled 2022 round.

Most recently Finnish newspaper Iltalehti reported that KymiRing still owes construction companies Maanrakennus Pekka Rautiainen ky and Macra oy €370,000 ($380,000 USD) and €264,000 ($271,000 USD), respectively. For that reason, the two firms filed a bankruptcy petition against the KymiRing at the Päijät-Häme District Court on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Sadly, the KymiRing owners still weren't able to pay the debt, triggering bankruptcy proceedings.

“We are aware that the application has been submitted,” admitted KymiRing CEO Riku Ronholm. “However, we have not yet received the application, so we are not commenting at this stage. KymiRing’s board of directors and the owners will discuss the matter internally today and in more detail after the application and its contents have been received.”

We’ll have to wait for organizers to confirm receipt of the bankruptcy application before we know the KymiRing’s fate, but hopefully, the circuit catches a break sometime soon.