Breakups are hard, especially when they’re one-sided. Such is the case with the split between KTM’s MotoGP team and Tech3 rookie rider Remy Gardner. With less than one year of MotoGP experience to his name, KTM informed number 87 that they were eight-sixing him for the 2023 season.

In an interview with Italian outlet Motociclismo, Gardner stated that KTM claimed he was “not professional enough” to continue with the team next year. Gardner not only questioned the feedback itself but also wondered how KTM arrived at its assessment.

“I don't know what they mean. I have not been given any reason or any example of this lack of professionalism,” explained Gardner. “I feel that I have given my one hundred percent for them, my intention was to continue here and give my best. They have broken my heart, and I feel that the (Moto2) world championship I gave them is not appreciated.”

Gardner isn’t the only rider disappointed with KTM’s decision. Aprilia leadman and current runner-up in the championship standings Aleix Espargaro sided with the Aussie when asked about the situation.

“I don't understand why (KTM) treated him like this. He won the Moto2 title last year and this year hasn't been bad, he didn't have the best bike so what do you expect from him?” challenged Espargaro. “I am saddened by his situation because it is very difficult to get to MotoGP and show the greatest possible potential.”

Gardner’s path to MotoGP was anything but easy. The Australian rider moved up to the Moto2 class following the 2015 Moto3 season, but he would spend the next six years in the intermediate category. After riding for three different teams in five years, Gardner put it all together with the Red Bull KTM Ajo outfit, securing the 2021 Moto2 World Championship in the process.

KTM soon promoted him to the Tech3 KTM MotoGP squad for 2022. As we know now, his run in the premiere class would be short-lived.

“It's hard after these years, with injuries, many times without the best bike, and after achieving the goal of winning a championship and moving up to MotoGP. It breaks my heart,” Gardner admitted. “It makes me feel a bit disappointed right now with the world of motorcycles. That's why I'm not sure at the moment what I want to do next year."