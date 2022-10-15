Comeback stories are often compelling, but rarely are they as beautiful as this. Legend has it that this 1974 Honda CB750 K4 was wrecked when a dog jumped out at the rider and caused massive damage. The bike swerved and ended up totaling the vintage machine and injuring its rider.

That rider was Nick Acosta, and following his major crash, he lost everything done so far with his project, but a crash like that didn’t sully his love for building and riding motorcycles.

“We don’t get a long riding season here in Canada. I had a month of intensive therapy for my injuries and spent that time thinking of how I could rebuild the bike and get back to riding,” Acosta stated in an article on Bike Exif.

Following the crash and during some intensive therapy, Nick ended up thinking about the bike once again, how will he rebuild and get back up to riding? To answer that question, Nick began doing everything that he was “eventually” going to do to the bike had that dog stayed in its house. Fueled by a stronger motivation to complete his project he learned how to rebuild the Honda’s inline four, tore the bike down for inspection, cleaning, honing, and rebuilding, and he even put some choice parts that made it special.

Gallery: Nick Acosta La Poderosa - 1974 Honda CB750 K4 Custom

12 Photos

The parts on the bike are some real end-game pieces for most builders, and that includes a Dynatek Ignition system, a Cyclexchange four-to-one exhaust system, a Cognito Moto billet aluminum air intake box, and a bunch of aesthetic upgrades that consist of a vintage fairing and seat from a shop that works with Vintage Road Racing Association in Canada, a Gustafsson Plastics windscreen, new handlebar controls, a speedometer, tachometer, LED indicators, mirrors, and even a clock!

The chassis also got a full refresh with front shocks from a 1975 GL1000, dual disks for the front, and new wheels with new spokes, brake calipers, forks, and even steel lines.

Of course, there are a ton of other mods that you can see on the bike, and a plain list won’t be enough to explain the craftsmanship and the work that went into Nick’s build. The photos certainly help, though.