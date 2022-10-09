Officine Zard, one of the manufacturers of some beautiful exhaust systems, has a new lineup of products for Triumph Motorcycles’ biggest street bikes. The Triumph twelve-hundreds are getting new pipes for 2022 as part of the aftermarket brand’s new collection.

The models that will be included in the new selection of systems will cover Triumph’s biggest modern and retro street bikes. In the modern corner, the Triumph Speed Triple RS and RR will both get new systems from the brand while two retro models, the Speed Twin and the Thruxton, will each get their own specific part numbers.

Starting out with the modern Triumphs, Zard’s got some performance pipes for these two that range from slip-on systems to full racing systems. For the standard systems, you either retain most of the stock system, catalytic converter included, or you replace the headers cats, and mufflers with a full system that’s still street-legal. For the more hardcore of us motorcyclists, Zard also offers the option of a race-spec system. Zard was able to declare an increase of 8.3 horsepower with the Euro 5-approved street-spec exhaust while the racing kit netted a 5.2 horsepower gain along with a weight saving of four kilograms, (8.82 pounds), though not yet tuned.

For the retro bikes, Zard offers two types of systems for the Speed Twin and the Thruxton, each with its own specific model pages on the Zard Lab website. The first is called the Conical slip-on, and it retains most of the stock system. Carbon fiber end caps are optional with this kit, and there is also a racing version available. The other option is the SP model, which is racing-only. The racing and the Euro5 Conical mufflers drop two kilograms in weight (4.41 pounds), while the SP drops 2.2 kilograms (4.85 pounds) on the mufflers while the full race kit weighs just 4.1 kilograms (9.04 pounds).

All systems mentioned will fit the 2022 model-year Triumphs listed above, and you can get yours through Zard’s website.