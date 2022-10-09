Have you ever tried to assemble an engine? It’s no easy feat, even the single cylinders nowadays are getting quite complex. This video, however, shows that with the right tools, training, and set up, motors can be made in under 8 minutes.

If you’ve ever undertaken an engine rebuild by yourself, you will know the tedium of taking things apart and putting everything back together. Internal combustion engines are a thing of beauty and don’t let this video take away from the mechanical ballet that is required to get these machines working as intended. Engine production can be crazy-technical, as is the case with BMW and its factory, but it can also be simple and efficient as is the case with this inside look at Metro Motorcycles’ production line in India.

While some of the biggest brands in the world employ a combination of man and machine, Metro Motorcycles actually go back to basics using power tools and line workers to make its motors. Of course, the video covers the assembly part of each of the motors. All the parts are present on the factory line and workers “simply” take what’s on the floor and put everything together. It’s still quite mesmerizing to watch. Without proper training, assembling even the most basic of motors can be quite an endeavor.

A series of parts trays, rails, and conveniently-placed power tools help speed up the process and organization of the production line. After the engines have been properly assembled, filled with oil, and numbered, even the testing is done manually and it looks like it only involves adjusting the chain tensioner.

After assembly, the engines will find their way into the Metro MR70 motorcycle for a price of just Rs. 81,000 or just a little under a thousand US Dollars. The 70cc single-cylinder engine makes about 5.63 horsepower which is what you can expect from a basic single-overhead-cam, carbureted, four-stroke 70cc motor.