Precise engineering and precise manufacturing, here’s a video of the production process of the BMW factory in Berlin.

The two bikes that are covered in the video are the previous-generation S 1000 RR and the R 1250 R. We get an up-close and personal look at how BMW production specialists make every part, assemble them, and the testing procedures that follow.

As with every high-tech factory, BMW has a myriad of stations that ensure the quality of every bike that rolls off the line. Through every step of assembly, line specialists test every part of the engine and the frame, making sure that all the details are exact. From the engine bore to the tolerances of the crankshaft, BMW has tons of tools at its disposal.

The German brand even has a dynamometer and a wind tunnel that can conduct specialized tests. There is even a CMM or Coordinate Measuring Machine that plots measuring points in a Cartesian space using a probe that provides an accurate measurement of the part in question.

After ensuring that the engines are as precise as can be, machines then assemble the pieces together, while production specialists are there every step of the way to measure and double-check the quality and fitment of key components. Some components like the crankshafts and pistons are fitted by hand along with the timing chain and its corresponding assembly.

The assembly of a top-tier BMW motorcycle takes more than just a keen eye and a set of skilled hands. Million-dollar machines and several specialists are required for just one BMW bike.

Following that, the bikes start to come to life when production specialists fit the fairings, headlights, wheels, and other bits of bodywork into the bikes. Once completed, the bikes are crated, wrapped, and boxed up ready to be sent to dealers and then into the hands of eager customers.