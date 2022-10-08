From October 17 to 23, 2022, Peugeot will be present at the Mondial de l’Automobile show in Paris. This year will be important for the French brand because of its electrification plans, and things will continue with the e-Streetzone once it gets an official unveiling at the show this month.

As mentioned, Peugeot is pushing through with its electrification plans for 2023, and it has already begun with the introduction of the e-Ludix and its brand ambassador, Novak Djokovic. For the Mondial de l’Automobile show in Paris scheduled from October 17 to 23, 2022, the e-Streetzone will be one of Peugeot’s highlights, serving as the second e-bike in the future lineup of the brand. It seems that Peugeot's on its way back into the spotlight following a rebrand and a reintroduction into more markets.

As for the purported specifications of the new electric model from the French brand, the e-Streetzone will get a range of more than 100 kilometers (more than 62 miles) on a single charge given the right mode. To be exact, the reported range of the e-Streetzone is 112 kilometers (69.59 miles) while in eco mode. Other modes may bring that number closer to or below the 100-kilometer (62-mile) mark.

However, in order to combat range anxiety, Peugeot stated that one or two removable batteries may be slotted into the scooter. The reported range will require two batteries, and a single cell will net about 50 kilometers (31 miles) of range. Of course, the tradeoff for the reduced range is extra storage space under the seat, and it’s said that a jet helmet can fit in the cargo area if only one battery is being used.

Following the hard specifications, you also get more advanced tech features such as compatibility with the Free2Move eSolutions application that lets you program a route and plan where you need to charge. The projected price of this scooter will be around $2,500 USD. The projection is still not final yet, and full details will be made known once the scooter gets its unveiling at the Paris Motor Show which will be about a week away from now.