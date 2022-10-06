The Suzuki MotoGP team may be calling it quits after the 2022 season, but 2020 MotoGP World Champion Joan Mir isn’t throwing in the towel. With just three races left, the Spanish rider will attempt to rejoin the grid at the 2022 Australian Grand Prix.

Mir has missed the last four races due to a fractured ankle incurred during a high-side crash at the Austrian GP. Number 36 rested during the following San Marino Grand Prix, but did his best to battle through the pain at Spain’s Aragon MotorLand Circuit. Unfortunately, Mir’s discomfort forced him to bow out of his home round, but he hasn’t stopped fighting to get back to race fitness.

To check the muscle and nerve integrity surrounding the Suzuki rider’s right ankle, he underwent an electromyography treatment on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. We’re glad to report that the results were positive.

"It looks like things are getting better and I was delighted when the doctors gave me the latest news after the checks,” revealed Mir. “The injury seems to be healing well and the rehabilitation work is paying off.

“I'm not 100 percent yet, but I feel like it's time to come back because the situation is a lot better than in the past few weeks. I want to spend these last three races of the season with my team so I'm hoping I'll feel okay on the bike so I can ride in a good way."

During Mir’s absence, the Suzuki team struggled, with Alex Rins only capturing two top-ten finishes and both Suzuki riders failing to finish the Japanese Grand Prix due to mechanical issues. With just three races left, Mir and Suzuki hope the team can finish its swansong on a high note.

"Even though we had some nice backup riders helping out, his absence made itself felt, so I'm very happy to have Joan rejoin us for Phillip Island," confessed Suzuki Ecstar Team Manager Livio Suppo. "It will be great to see him back on his bike. We will do everything we can to make his return easier so that he can enjoy one of his favorite circuits."