Nathan Watson joined the Honda Redmoto team for the 2022 FIM EnduroGP World Championship. Despite a five-year absence, the British rider required little time to ramp up. With just one round left in the 2022 season, Watson remains a top contender for the Enduro 2 world title. Honda Europe isn’t squandering that experience either, updating its 2023 CRF-RX enduro range based on learnings gained during the championship chase.

Out of the starting gates, the flagship CRF 450RX now boasts more low-end torque yet yields a smoother throttle response. That new power profile helps riders dive off the corner. Meanwhile, a stiffer frame and retuned suspension optimize both braking stability and corner speed. Those chassis refinements also result in more front-end grip and feel.

Honda bases the CRF 400RX on its bigger sibling, but tones down the power in favor of control. A smaller 92mm bore, lower compression rate, and model-specific ECU settings soften the powerband.

The CRF 250RX and 300RX come into 2023 as Big Red’s best-selling enduros, and the firm doesn’t fix what isn’t broken. Mechanically unchanged from 2022, the 250RX still benefits from the new cylinder head it gained last year. The updated engine enhanced torque while a revised radiator maximized cooling. A nine-disc clutch, robust transmission, and Showa suspension also improved the enduro’s trail durability.

The 300RX boasts the same attributes but pairs that sharp-handling chassis with a 299cc thumper. Team Red claims that its bored-out engine produces 10 percent more power and 15 percent more torque. Considering the various terrains and obstacles encountered by off-road riders, the 300RX presents the ideal balance between power and agility.

Honda will offer all four models in standard and Special Edition trims. The up-spec variants will bring the RXs closer to their competition counterparts with a CHT steel sprocket, blue anodized Kite hubs, X-Trig ROCS triple clamps, blue coolant hoses, an AXP sump guard, and Rekluse clutch cover. Customers will also receive anodized InTech axle pullers, chain adjuster blocks, and oil fillers.

In Europe, the CRF 250RX retails for €9,008.20 ($8,900 USD) while the Special Edition 250RX goes up to €10,073.77 ($9,950 USD). The CRF 300RX and Special Edition 300RX aren’t far ahead at €9336.07 ($9,200 USD) and €10,319.67 ($10,200 USD), respectively, but both the CRF 400RX and 450RX models go up to €9,827.87 ($9,700 USD) and €10,893.44 ($10,750 USD).