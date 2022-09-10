For the posh adventurer, SW-Motech is happy to provide a range of accessories that extend the look and functionality of the Husqvarna Norden 901. The German brand now has a complete lineup of protection, ergonomic, and luggage racks for the model which makes this fancy adventure-tourer, even more adventure-ready.

If you don’t have a crash guard on your Norden yet, perhaps SW-Motech’s could be the one to get. The part is made to protect the bike and its crankcases. The part is made out of 27mm-thick steel tubes. That much material can likely protect the bike’s fairings from getting all scratched up and protect the delicate engine components from meeting an oil demise via road rash or a tumble through some rocks. The part also shields the plastic tank from getting damaged and cracked should the bike tip over.

Aside from that, there are also plastic pads that can be mounted on the wheel hubs that protect the fork and the brake components in the event of a fall.

On the luggage front, there are two types of side frames from SW-Motech for the Husqvarna Norden 901, both of which are designed to accommodate the aluminum Trax Adv and Ion bags from the brand. The bags, put together, have a total volume of 82 liters, but if those designs don’t strike your fancy, you get get the plastic SW-Motech SysBag WP L and Aero Cases, which come in at 25 liters a piece.

Other luggage and storage accessories from the brand include a set of SLC side frames, on which you can mount more compact Urban ABS cases that hold up to 16.5 liters of cargo each. Either that or you can go with semi-rigid Sysbag WP S and M models. There is also a PRO tank ring which is compatible with SW-Motech’s wide range of bags. Finally, the Adventure Rack Rear plate can be combined with the luggage racks at the back.

For the ergonomic accessories, SW-Motech has adjustable Evo footpegs which allow up to 36 different positions for a more tuned riding position. The part also has a set of removable rubber inserts that reveal a platform perfect for bombing trails and gripping your ADV boots. Furthermore, there is also a center stand, a set of hand guards, and an extension for the rear brake lever.