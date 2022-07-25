Kawasaki left a KLR 650-shaped hole in the dual-sport market when it discontinued the classic ADV in 2018. Many assumed the model had seen its day thanks to ever-tightening emissions regulations. Team Green proved those skeptics wrong when it reintroduced the KLR 650 in 2022, updating the big thumper with electronic fuel injection (EFI), LED lighting, and a fuel gauge.

Kawasaki also offered the resurrected trail-romper in three different flavors. The standard trim suited minimalists, while the Travel variant adopted a top box and the Adventure model went the distance with side cases and fog lamps.

However, SW-Motech knows that today’s intrepid explorers need even more protection, luggage, and comfort over the long haul. To meet those demanding needs, the German aftermarket specialists released a new accessories line for the latest-generation KLR 650.

SW-Motech's luggage system starts with the Pro side carrier and Adventure rack. The side carrier accepts the brand’s Trax and Trax Ion panniers, offering 92 liters of carrying capacity. For lighter travelers, the Urban ABS top case easily connects to the Adventure rack. On the other hand, dedicated road trippers will spring for the Trax ADV weatherproof aluminum top case, bringing total storage to 120 liters when paired with the Trax side cases.

Protection is just as important on the trail and SW-Motech guards the goods with 27mm diameter, frame-mounted crash bar. A sturdy aluminum alloy engine guard shields the trusty thumper from road and trail debris while the Kobra handguards deflect both oncoming wind and branches. Users can even integrate the KLR’s LED turn signals into the new hand protection with SW-Motech's kit.

Of course, ergonomics play a major role in long-distance journeys and the brand’s EVO footrests offer riders 36 possible positions with vertical and horizontal adjustability, removable foot pads, and angle rotation. Bar risers personalize the rider triangle to the user and mirror extensions increase visibility and awareness.

Aside from the featured products, SW-Motech also offers accessories such as center stands, tank bags, soft luggage, GPS mounts, and tool boxes. KLR fans may have been excited to see the iconic dual-sport return in 2022, but SW-Motech's new accessories lineup should have them preparing for their next great adventure.