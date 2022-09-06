For most motorcyclists, the two-wheeled lifestyle is way more than just a means to get around; it’s a way of life. This is especially true when it comes to famous European manufacturers, who managed to strike two birds with one stone by getting their loyalists to rock official branded merchandise when they’re off the bike.

Ducati, MV Agusta, Aprilia, and Triumph all have their own apparel collections, and you can bet your bottom dollar that a good number of folks riding these bikes have spent a sizable chunk of their hard-earned dollars going the extra mile simping for their brand of choice. No, I’m not hating on you for dropping $1,000 on a fancy Ducati-branded jacket—I myself find myself simping hard for the brand of whatever bike/s I own at any given time. That being said, in France, home to the fashion capital of the world, it’s surprising that Triumph has only now set up its online shop for its lifestyle-oriented goodies.

Indeed, Triumph Motorcycles is one of those companies that has succeeded in making a name for itself as a producer of stylish, high-performance motorcycles, as well as a lifestyle icon as a whole.The brand’s aesthetic is very easy to recognize, and is a smooth blend of urban-rugged and classy, oftentimes featuring the Union Jack in its designs, especially when pertaining to its heritage models. As such, the brand has partnered up with several apparel and gear brands to roll out products like jackets, gloves, T-shirts, and scarves all bearing the Triumph name.

Customers in France will have had to wait as access to Triumph's online store in France is only just becoming accessible. Meanwhile, over in the U.K. and other parts of Europe, the site has been operational for nearly three years now—but hey, better late than never, right?

So what exactly will Triumph be selling to let everyone around you know that you’re a diehard fan of the iconic British brand, and have a shiny machine exuding British heritage parked outside? Well, the whole catalog of apparel options catering to those with tastes for Modern Classics, Adventure Bikes, and Sporty Roadsters will all be made available. On top of that, accessories, luggage, riding gear, and general “lifestyle products” will also be made available.

Specific to the French market, Triumph is offering free delivery for purchases made through its new retail platform for the month of September. So, if you just so happen to be a Triumph aficionado reading this in France, now’s your chance to score some potentially good deals on official Triumph merchandise.