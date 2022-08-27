This October, Daytona Beach is holding the 30th Annual Biketober Fest. The 2022 iteration of the festival will last from October 13 to 16, and it’ll have live music, rides, and races to be held at the Daytona International Speedway.

Biketober fest skipped a year on Daytona Beach back in 2020 because of health and safety concerns due to COVID-19, and it went back to its roots once things got better. In 2021, the festival went back to Daytona Beach for the festival, and now it’s making yet another return to the location for its 30th iteration.

The dates are set for the festival. Remember to pin October 13 to 16, 2022, for four days of non-stop motorcycle events. Get ready and gear up for live music, bike shows, vendors, rides, and even some motorcycle racing to be held at the Daytona International Speedway.

Riders who will attend the Daytona Beach Biketober fest will be treated to an expansive venue that stretches between the iconic Main Street, Daytona International Speedway, Destination Daytona, Midtown, and everything in between. Multiple events will be planned throughout the day, and there will also be test rides as well as events.

As for the rides, there will be scenic routes for riders to take along the famous A1A highway, along the historic Main Street, or Daytona Beach’s scenic loop, which spans a total distance of 23 miles (that’s part of an over-30-mile double loop) with a travel time of about 36 minutes. The scenic route will take riders through the Old Florida landscape along Ormond Beach all the way to the Tomoka River Basin.

Visitors should first make a stop at the Official Biketoberfest Welcome Center, at the ONE DAYTONA shopping center which is just across from the Daytona International Speedway. There, attendees can snag some free posters, pins, poker chips, and even stickers.