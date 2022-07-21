The American Motorcycle Association’s (AMA) Vintage Motorcycle Days (VMD) has honored motorcycling’s past for 30 years now. First held in 1992, the annual fest has quickly grown to a marquee event for enthusiasts, swap meet vendors, and collectors around the world. This year, VMD will return to Ohio’s Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, and it has even more activities in store for attendees.

Along with the hare scrambles, motocross, pit bikes, and trials races, road riders will bang bars on the 2.4-mile, 15-turn Mid-Ohio track, while flat trackers will hit the dirt oval at the Ashland County Fairgrounds on July 23, 2022.

If racing isn’t your cup of tea, the event will also feature nearly 1,000 merchandise vendors and the ever-popular Wall of Death attraction. Royal Enfield and Indian Motorcycle will showcase their latest models with demo rides for attendees with proper riding endorsements and safety gear.

Each day, participants can spin one lap around the Mid-Ohio course during the “Lap for History”. However, all riders will need to submit a donation to the AMA Hall of Fame in order to take the track during the lunch-time session.VMD doesn’t forget about the customizers and restorers either, hosting the vintage bike show on Saturday, July 23.

This year’s grand marshal, MotoGP Legend Kevin Schwantz, won't just judge Saturday’s bike show but also preside over other activities throughout the weekend. The AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer will sign autographs for fans, socialize with enthusiasts from the AMA Soundstage, and join the daily “Lap of History".

“I’ve never attended VMD, so I’m very much looking forward to it,” admitted Schwantz. “I love vintage bikes and the whole classic-bike scene, so it should be fun – especially since we’re going to display my 1985 Yoshimura-Suzuki Superbike and 1994 No. 1 Suzuki GP bike in the AMA Hall of Fame tent!”

Those interested in attending can purchase weekend passes for $60 or individual Friday/Saturday tickets for $40 and a Sunday pass for $35. All children 12 and under receive free admission when accompanied by a ticketed adult as well.

If you’re not able to make this year's VMD, fret not. RideApart’s Editorial Director Jason Marker will be at this year’s event capturing the vintage goodness all weekend long. Tune in to our social channels on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook to follow Jason’s 2022 Vintage Motorcycle Days journey.