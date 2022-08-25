Stylmartin’s New Sunset Evo Motorcycle Sneakers Keep Things Casual

Similar to the mainstream fashion world, motorcycle gear and equipment is as much about expression and style as it is about protecting you in the event of a crash or slide, as well as making you feel comfortable while aboard your beloved two-wheeler. When it comes to footwear, there are tons of options, each with their own pros and cons. For street duty, however, a lot of riders go for motorcycle-rated sneakers.

Indeed, there are a vast selection of motorcycle sneakers to choose from, each varying in terms of style, protective features, and price. One of the leading brands with a focus on style is Italian manufacturer Stylmartin. The brand has released its newest pair of urban sneakers called the Sunset Evo, and it’s perfect for both daily riders and casual riders looking for a no-frills pair of riding shoes to complement their casual riding gear.

From a styling perspective, the Sunset Evo is a combination of contemporary and retro design cues. Making use of Stylmartin’s distinctive distressed sole, the Sunset Evo looks like it’s seen a few miles straight out of the box—an aesthetic much to the liking of a good number of urban riders. The shoe itself is made primarily out of a breathable canvas with black waxed inserts for added abrasion resistance. Inside you’ll find a mesh fabric lining for optimal air circulation, as well as a microperforated anatomical insole.

While we’re on the topic of features, the Sunset Evo is equipped with a number of protective characteristics. For starters, injected polyurethane inserts on either side of the malleolus can be found. On top of the foot, black leather reinforcements thicken the selector region which offer protection in case of a forward-facing slide, as well as resist wear from continuous gear shifts. All the aforementioned safety features garner the Stylmartin Sunset Evo a safety certification in accordance with the EN 13634:2017 standard.

Stylmartin offers the Sunset Evo in a wide range of sizes ranging from 36 to 47. The Italian brand throws in an extra pair of laces for you to mix and match the style according to your preferences. Other than that, it comes in just one colorway—anthracite with fluorescent accents, and is priced at a reasonable 149 Euros, which makes out to $149 USD, given the recent one-to-one conversion rate.