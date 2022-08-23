Chinese motorcycle manufacturer Benda has previously made headlines in the media with the modern and outlandishly styled LFC 700 power cruiser. More recently, the Chinese company showcased its newest innovations: a pair of self-developed V4 engines—one 1,200cc, and the other, a 496cc engine. While the bikes these engines would be found in weren't unveiled when these engines were, we now know where the 496cc engine will be used: the BD500 cruiser.

It seems that Benda has a fondness for cruisers, as its model range consists mostly of stylish, futuristic cruisers like the previously mentioned LFC 700. The new BD500 follows a similar styling direction, albeit in a more retro-themed package. Some of the bike’s finer details are reminiscent of bikes from the likes of Indian and Harley-Davidson, too. Perhaps the bike’s coolest, most outstanding feature, however, is its engine. I mean, when was the last time we found a V4 engine in a cruiser? Sure, there’s the Yamaha VMAX, but other than that, V4 cruisers are far and few in between, if at all.

So, what sort of performance can we expect from the Benda BD500? Well, given the fact that it’s a laid back cruisers, not much. Its 496cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, V4 engine is capable of pumping out 55 horsepower at 10,000 rpm, and 31.5 ft-lbs of torque at 8,000 rpm. On top of that, the BD500 is by no means a featherweight, tipping the scales at 241 kilograms. It is, however, supplied with some beefy underpinnings to handle all that mass. Up front, a pair of inverted forks, and out back, a pair of preload-adjustable shock absorbers take care of suspension duties.

The Benda BD500 rolls on 17-inch wheels, and comes to a stop with front and rear disc brakes equipped with dual-channel ABS. As for pricing and availability, expect the BD500 criser to be available only in the Chinese market for now. At present, Benda has yet to announce pricing for the model, but expect it to be priced competitively with the likes of the Benelli 502C and Honda Rebel 500, models which are currently dominating the global middelweight cruiser segment.