Production-Ready Benda LFC700 Cruiser Launched In China

Benda has pulled the covers off the production-ready version of its power cruiser dubbed the LFC700. The cruiser is based on the company’s LF-01 Concept which was showcased last year at the China International Motorcycle Trade Exhibition. Known for its eye-catching 310 cross-section rear tire, as well as its sharp and angular styling, the LFC700 looks very similar to the LF-01 Concept.

Benda has launched the LFC700 power cruiser in the Chinese domestic market in two variants, Standard and High Power. The Standard version has been priced at CNY 38,800, or the equivalent of $5,997 USD, while the more premium High Power version will set you back CNY 45,800, or around $7,080 USD.

On the performance side of things, both the Standard and High Power models share the same powertrain. The LFC700 gets a 680cc inline-four cylinder engine which gets electronic fuel injection and liquid cooling—a rather unique engine configuration for a cruiser. It churns out the better part of 94 horsepower, and transfers this to its massive 310 rear tire via a chain-driven six-speed manual transmission. Benda claims that the Standard LFC700 can hit a top speed of 170 kilometers per hour, or just a hair over 100 miles per hour. The High Power version, on the other hand, is claimed to be capable of hitting 195 kilometers per hour, or 121 miles per hour.

The High Power variant gets a few notable features which the Standard version misses out on. For starters, it gets a slipper assist clutch for added convenience and safety. It also gets KYB branded suspension components which consist of an inverted fork and adjustable rear monoshock. The High Power version packs impressive Brembo brakes, as well as against the Standard version’s Nissin calipers. Both bikes come with ABS as standard.

Unlike the Benda LF-01 Concept, the production-ready LFC700 misses out on a ride-by-wire system and cruise control. This has likely been done in order to keep costs at bay. They do, however, get a massive 20-liter fuel tank which will likely make the cruiser a rather capable long-distance machine. On top of this, the bike gets a full-color TFT instrument cluster with built-in navigation, as well as a full suite of LED lights to keep things highly visible at night.

Benda is expected to launch the LFC700 in the global market in the coming months. We’ll likely see this bike make it to its neighboring Asian countries, as well as in Europe, particularly in Spain, the U.K., and Portugal.