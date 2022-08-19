On August 17, 2022, Genuine Scooters issued a second safety recall on all 2022 NIU MQiGT EVO scooters sold in the United States. Excessive handlebar vibration may occur during operation of the scooter, which Genuine says could cause rider fatigue, or even loss of control of the scooter. This could potentially result in a crash and/or injury.

A total of 38 2022 NIU MQiGT EVO electric scooters were imported into the U.S. by Genuine, and an estimated 100 percent of these units are believed to be affected by this problem. Affected scooters were produced between January 14 and January 20, 2022. The VINs of affected vehicles range between HA6MET5A3N3000031 and HA6MET5A4N3000068.

According to the official safety recall report filed with the National Traffic Safety Administration, the problem is related to an “unidentified chassis issue.” Furthermore, the first line under Description of the Defect reads, “Do Not Drive The Vehicle” [sic]. Elsewhere in the document, the first line under Description of the Remedy Program reads, “Do Not Drive The Scooter” [sic].

This is the second recall that Genuine has issued in August, 2022, regarding the 2022 NIU MQiGT EVO scooter, with the first being an unrelated electric motor firmware issue that could cause a sudden loss of power. Unlike that recall, NIU has not yet identified the remedy for this particular issue, although it is working to determine a proper solution.

Due to the unique nature of this situation, Genuine includes the following text in its official safety recall paperwork:

“Until a final solution is determined, consumers can return their scooter for a full refund if they do not wish to wait for a final solution. If they are willing to wait, a $500 payment will be issued to the consumer to compensate them for the inconvenience,” reads the recall notice penned by Genuine.

All Genuine Scooter dealers received notification phone calls about this issue between August 8 and August 12, 2022. Affected consumers will be notified no later than August 19, 2022, per Genuine.

Although this is a separate recall in the NHTSA database, Genuine Scooter’s recall number for this issue is the same as the one for the electric motor recall: MQiGT EVO. Owners may contact Genuine Scooter Customer Service at 1-773-433-1316. Additionally, owners may contact the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov. NHTSA’s campaign number for this recall is 22V-597.