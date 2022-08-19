On August 8, 2022, Genuine Scooters issued a recall for all 2022 NIU MQiGT EVO scooters that the scooter distributor has imported into the United States. A firmware issue related to the electric motor can cause these scooters to suddenly lose power, without warning. Sudden power loss could result in riders losing control of their bikes and crashing.

As of August 8, 2022, Genuine has so far imported 38 total 2022 NIU MQiGT EVO scooters into the country, and an estimated 100 percent of units are believed to be affected. According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, this is a larger problem for NIU, so if you are reading this and are located outside the U.S., you may want to check recalls related to this model in your region.

The affected 2022 NIU MQiGT EVO scooters were produced between January 14, 2022 and January 20, 2022. The affected VIN range spans HA6MET5A3N3000031 to HA6MET5A4N3000068. Genuine Scooters advises owners of affected scooters to not ride their scooters until the repair described below has been completed.

To remedy this recall issue, NIU and Genuine Scooters “are going to provide new motors with new firmware to all users.” Be advised that there is also a separate active recall issued by Genuine Scooters that pertains to this model, regarding excessive handlebar vibration. If you own one of the affected scooters, you should check with Genuine Scooters about your recall service options for both separate recall issues.

Genuine Scooters notified its dealer network about this problem between August 8 and August 12, 2022, via telephone. It subsequently sent e-mails to customers who provided e-mail addresses on August 9, 2022. For customers who only provided phone numbers and who did not provide e-mail addresses, Genuine also reports that it called them between August 9, 2022 and August 12, 2022.

Owners may contact Genuine Scooters Customer Service at 1-773-433-1316. Genuine Scooter’s official recall number for this issue is MQiGT EVO. Owners may also contact the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY: 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov. NHTSA’s campaign number for this recall is 22V-597.