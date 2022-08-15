On August 11, 2022, KTM North America issued a safety recall for certain 2019 through 2023 KTM and Husqvarna motorcycles because they came from the factory equipped with TKC80 tires that Continental recalled in May, 2022. In affected tires, cracks longer than 3/16 of an inch could develop within the tread grooves, which could potentially lead to tread separation and a crash.

According to KTM’s estimates, approximately 27,399 of its bikes may be affected, which represents around 10 percent of the population. If a bike has the affected tires installed, KTM dealers will replace the affected tires, free of charge. Notification letters will be sent to owners in September, 2022, the KTM and Husqvarna dealer service network already has a service bulletin about this recall, which is dated July 25, 2022.

The list of affected models is long. If you own a KTM or Husqvarna motorcycle that is a 2019 or newer model, you may want to check if your bike is included in the affected population.

Year(s) Make Model 2019-2021 Husqvarna 701 Enduro 2020 Husqvarna 701 Enduro LR 2019 Husqvarna FE 250 2019 Husqvarna FE 350 2020-2023 Husqvarna FE 350S 2019 Husqvarna FE 450 2019 Husqvarna FE 501 2020-2023 Husqvarna FE 501S 2019 KTM 1090 Adventure R 2019-2020 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R 2019 KTM 250 EXC-F 2019-2023 KTM 350 EXC-F 2019 KTM 450 EXC-F 2019-2023 KTM 500 EXC-F 2019-2022 KTM 690 Enduro R 2021-2022 KTM 890 Adventure R 2021 KTM 890 Adventure R Rally



According to KTM and Husqvarna’s service bulletins regarding this recall, on some bike models, only the front tire is affected and requires replacement. On others, both the front and rear tires will require replacement. All models requiring attention are linked by VIN in KTM and Husqvarna’s Dealer.Net database.

KTM North America has also included a detailed guide on how to identify which Continental TKC80 tires are affected. It notes that at this time, no other tire sizes, production periods, or product lines involved with KTM and Husqvarna products are affected.

Tire Model Article Number Size/Service Description DOT Plant and TIN codes Affected DOT production weeks TKC80 02001420000 120/90-18 M/C 65R TT TKC80 M+S H6 1D CHJ 0119 - 1722 TKC80 02071430000 90/90-21 M/C 54S TT TKC80 M+S H6 LL CHJ 0119 - 1722 TKC80 02471440000 90/90-21 M/C 54T TL TKC80 M+S H6 LL CHJ 0119 - 1722 The service bulletins also include detailed instructions to technicians on how to effectively render the recalled tires unserviceable, so that they may not be returned to service by any means at a later date. These options include hole drilling, sidewall cutting, and/or bead cutting to make sure the recalled, defective tires cannot be reused.

KTM North America expects to mail owner notification letters beginning September 19, 2022. KTM’s numbers for this recall are KTB2208 and HTB2207. Owners may contact KTM customer service at 1-888-985-6090. Additionally, owners may contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s vehicle safety hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov. The NHTSA campaign number for this recall is 22V-588.