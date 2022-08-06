Indonesian EV Maker Baran Energy Introduces Anubis CruiserCross ADV

The market for electric motorcycles has recently gained a lot of momentum, and manufacturers have been exploring various electric bike categories that go beyond scooters and off-roaders. Following this pattern, the Anubis CruiserCross, an electric ADV with a futuristic appearance, was developed by Indonesian EV manufacturer Baran Energy.

The Anubis CruiserCross has a truly futuristic aesthetic and appears to fit in a science fiction film. It has a futuristic body design with well fitted minimalist body panels that have a bulbous appearance while somehow giving the bike an athletic stance. The broad ADV-style beak and the fork covers and battery casing, which are designed to blend in seamlessly with the rest of the bike, emphasize bike's rugged styling.

A 6.3kWh battery pack and an electric motor with 46.6 horsepower and 106 Nm (about 74 ft-lbs) of torque power the ADV. This allows it to boast an impressive top speed of 100 miles per hour and an urban range of 82 miles. However, given that the bike is intended to be an adventurer, the EV's range may be a problem and may be inadequate for extended adventure excursions.

The bike's foundation is made up of a robust inverted fork and a monoshock suspension system. The ADV has discs at both ends for braking, albeit just a single disc up front, as opposed to dual setups found on other ADV bikes. Additionally, it has a digital instrument cluster, an all-LED lighting system, and a storage compartment where a typical motorcycle's fuel tank would go.

Based on the images, it appears that the CruiserCross is available in two versions—one of which is equipped with alloy wheels, which presumably is designed for predominantly street use. Another version with spoked wheels also seems to be in the horizon, and will undeniably be better suited for off-road riding. At present however, Baran Energy has yet to disclose the pricing and availability date of the electric motorbike. It is, however, possible to place a pre-order via the company's website linked below.