GT Force Releases Two Ultra-Affordable Electric Scooters In India

With gasoline prices at an all-time high, and the demand for personal mobility ever present, a lot of people have given up their cars for more affordable and sustainable means of getting around. In Europe and Asia, electric bicycles and electric scooters are fast becoming the norm, with these affordable two wheelers presenting themselves as the most practical way to get around town.

Given the rapidly growing popularity of lightweight EVs, and with no end in sight, it's no surprise that new players are entering the game left and right. One of which is Indian manufacturer GT Force, which has released two ultra affordable, low-speed electric scooters in the Indian market. These two scooters are so affordable, they're cheaper than a lot of mid-tier bicycles. Let's take a closer look, shall we?

GT Force's new scooters are the GT Soul and GT One. Priced at the equivalent of $636 USD and $761 USD respectively, these two electric scooters are some of the cheapest ways of getting around, and will certainly be a hit among those on a tight budget. Both scooters have a sporty look about them, with sharp body panels and style. The GT Soul features a single LED headlamp unit located on the fascia, as well as angular side body panels. The GT One, on the other hand, receives a more aggressively styled twin LED headlamp system with a large apron, giving it a baby maxi-scooter aesthetic.

A BLDC hub motor and either a 1.15kWh lead-acid battery or a 1.34kWh lithium-ion battery pack power both e-scooters. The e-scooters with lead-acid batteries are advertised as having a range of 31 miles, whereas those with lithium-ion batteries have a slightly longer range of 37.5 miles. The GT Soul and GT One are low-speed electric scooters with a top speed of 15 miles per hour that are designed for city use only. The benefit of this is that using these scooters won't require a license, as they're pretty much in the same category as electric bicycles.

Both scooters have the same structural components, including telescopic forks and twin shock absorber suspension systems. The e-scooters have a disc brake in front and a drum brake at the back , and are equipped with a surprising amount of technology, especially considering their price point. These features include a centralized locking system, anti-theft system, parking mode, and reverse mode. Additionally, the GT One has cruise control and a mobile phone charging outlet.