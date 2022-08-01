New for the 2022 model years and up, Barkbusters has a new kit for the Triumph Tiger Sport 660. The sport tourer gets a new kit from the Australian brand giving it a fitted set of mounts along with the option to get any guard design available.

The Triumph Tiger Sport 660’s a sport-tourer in the middleweight category. It’s motivated by an inline-triple cylinder engine that produces about 80 horses and it sings a beautiful exhaust note. Hand guards aren’t a definite must for the sport-tourer, but it does well to deflect cold wind off your hands on long journeys, and it also protects your levers should your bike want to get cozy with the ground due to a tip over. If you’re optimizing your Tiger for touring, also consider luggage and perhaps an exhaust. This Zard exhaust looks pretty decent.

Anyway, the hardware Barkbusters supplied with every kit bolts onto the bars using two points. The metallic element of the hand guards are made from aluminum, and they will be compatible with Barkbusters’ hand guards which include models like the Jet, VPS, Storm, and Carbon. There is a wide variety of colors available in Barkbusters' portfolio, and that will help you accent or match your bike’s color and overall look.

Gallery: Barkbusters Triumph Tiger 660

4 Photos

As for the product code, look for the BHG-095-00-NP part number on Barkbuster’s website, then there are other product codes that you have to take note of for the actual hand guards: Jet (Code: JET-003); VPS (Code: VPS-003); Storm (Code: STM-003); Carbon (Code: BCF-003).

For the price of about $100 USD, converted from AUD, you can get the mounting hardware for the Tiger Sport 660. Following that, choose from Barkbusters’ selection of hand guard designs.